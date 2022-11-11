Collections

Twitter Under Elon Musk: A List of 'Verified' Parody Impersonation Accounts

From LeBron James to the Tesla CEO himself, here's a sampling of celebrities and companies that satirists targeted.

Jessica Lee

Published November 11, 2022

Seemingly gone are the days on Twitter when a blue checkmark generally meant you're legit.

Before Tesla's Elon Musk bought the platform in October 2022, the site only awarded the verification badge to users who could prove their identity through an application process. But, after an announcement that anyone could simply purchase the label for a monthly subscription of $8, people created numerous impersonation accounts for celebrities, politicians, and companies. The trolls even went for Musk himself.

Here's a running list, which we'll update if, or when, the social media trend continues. (As of the afternoon of Nov. 11, the service for seeking such a status in exchange for payment was unavailable, The Associated Press reported.)

Kari Lake did not tweet that she had conceded to Katie Hobbs on Nov. 11, 2022.

Kari Lake Did Not Concede on Twitter, Despite Tweet from 'Verified' Parody Impersonation Account

November 11, 2022 "It is with heavy heart that I must concede to my opponent, Katie Hobbs," the parody tweet read.
A parody Twitter account with a checkmark badge pretended to be Tesla to troll Twitter owner Elon Musk.

'Verified' Tesla Parody Twitter Account Trolls Elon Musk for $8

November 11, 2022 "We're working on a software update to the Tesla bot where you can get sexual favors from it wit ...
A verified Twitter account pretended to be Eli Lilly and said insulin is now free.

Eli Lilly Did Not Announce Free Insulin, Despite Tweet from 'Verified' Parody Impersonation Account

November 11, 2022 "We are excited to announce insulin is free now," the parody account with a checkmark badge tweeted.
Verified fake Twitter accounts were created for Ben Shapiro, Nintendo, Giuliani, Valve, and Musk.

'Verified' Fake Accounts Created for Ben Shapiro, Nintendo, Giuliani, Valve, and Musk

November 10, 2022 "This is going to be a nightmare that'll be very funny before it's scary," NBC News senior repor ...
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid did not tweet that he was being traded to the New York Islanders.

Connor McDavid Not Traded to Islanders, Despite Tweet from 'Verified' Parody Impersonation Account

November 9, 2022 The owner of a brand new Twitter account appears to have paid for a checkmark badge to parody tw ...
A Twitter account that looked like Adam Schefter and said it publishes parody tweeted that Josh McDaniels had been fired.

Raiders' Josh McDaniels Not Fired, Despite Tweet from Parody Account Impersonating ESPN Analyst

November 9, 2022 The owner of a brand new Twitter account appears to have paid for a checkmark badge to parody tw ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

LeBron James Is Not Requesting Trade from Lakers, Despite 'Verified' Parody Impersonation Account

November 9, 2022 A brand new Twitter account appeared to pay to receive a checkmark badge and pretended to be LeB ...
By Jessica Lee

Jessica Lee is Snopes' Senior Assignments Editor with expertise in investigative storytelling, media literacy advocacy and digital audience engagement.

