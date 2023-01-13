Collection: COVID-19 Booster Rumors

Collections

One thing we know for sure: Getting a COVID-19 booster is the best way to protect yourself from future infections.

Evan Pattison

Published Jan 13, 2023

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Government advisers are debating Tuesday, June 28, 2022, if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall — one that better matches more recent virus variants. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Image Via AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Misinformation about COVID-19 boosters was everywhere in early 2023, especially after the Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on field during a football game on Jan. 2 when his heart reportedly stopped, spawning unfounded rumors about his vaccination status. Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in late 2020, Snopes readers have asked us to look into a variety of claims about booster shots.

Continue below to check out a collection of stories about boosters.

A baseless rumor said that someone named Dr. Benjamin Eidelman tweeted he had administered a COVID-19 vaccine booster to Damar Hamlin days prior to his collapse.

Zero Evidence 'Dr. Benjamin Eidelman' Gave Damar Hamlin COVID Booster Days Before Collapse

Jan 4, 2023 It can be a mistake to place much trust in brand-new Twitter accounts.
Betty White died

Did Betty White Say She Got COVID Booster 3 Days Before She Died?

Jan 2, 2022 The rumor bubbled up out of nowhere on social media.
Did Fauci Say More COVID-19 Boosters Could Be Recommended?

Feb 17, 2022 "The potential future requirement for an additional boost ... is being very carefully monitored ...
Yes, You Still Need a Booster After Being Infected with Omicron

Jan 19, 2022 While timelines vary, everyone agrees that vaccinations only help reduce your chances of infection.
No, COVID Booster Didn't Paralyze Gavin Newsom's Face

Nov 11, 2021 A manipulated video added to false rumors about the California governor.
Did Biden Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Event?

Sep 30, 2021 Here's a window into this conspiracy theory going viral among the president's critics.
