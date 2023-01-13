Collection: COVID-19 Booster Rumors

Misinformation about COVID-19 boosters was everywhere in early 2023, especially after the Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on field during a football game on Jan. 2 when his heart reportedly stopped, spawning unfounded rumors about his vaccination status. Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in late 2020, Snopes readers have asked us to look into a variety of claims about booster shots.
Continue below to check out a collection of stories about boosters.
Zero Evidence 'Dr. Benjamin Eidelman' Gave Damar Hamlin COVID Booster Days Before CollapseJan 4, 2023
