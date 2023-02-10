Collections

Biden's State of the Union Address: 4 Fact Checks

The 73-minute speech inspired a wave of online claims with varying levels of legitimacy.

Jessica Lee

Published Feb 10, 2023

Even before U.S. President Joe Biden stepped to the rostrum for his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023, speculation swirled about what he would say.

Then, as the 73-minute speech carried on, social media lit up with rumors about the legitimacy of certain comments.

For instance, after Biden postulated that his administration had decreased the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion — what he claimed to be "the largest deficit reduction in American history" — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted what he apparently believed to be a different truth: that, under Biden's watch, the deficit has actually increased by billions of dollars.

That was just one of several online rumors about the speech that deserved Snopes' attention. More are below.

Did Joe Biden Increase — or Decrease — the Federal Deficit Since He Became President?

Feb 9, 2023 We've crunched the numbers so that you don't have to.
Did McCarthy 'Shush' Marjorie Taylor Greene Multiple Times During 2023 SOTU?

Feb 8, 2023 Speaker McCarthy can be seen attempting to quell heckles from the GOP caucus at least three time ...
state of the union address 2023

Did Someone Wear ‘Kamala Harris Mask’ to Pose as Her at 2023 SOTU Speech?

Feb 8, 2023 Beware of aging.
Did These GOP Politicians Propose or Endorse 'Sunsetting' Social Security and Medicare?

Feb 10, 2023 Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, Lindsay Graham, and Joni Ernst have each been the subject of ...
