4 Rumors About Black History Month From Snopes' Archives

From a fake KFC tweet to misguided claims about a proclamation by former President Donald Trump, these rumors have lapped the internet in the past.

Jessica Lee

Published Feb 2, 2023

The beginning of Black History Month in February often brings a wave of social media posts and news stories about how prominent people, or companies, are marking the annual observance.

As part of Snopes' fact-checking, we examine such messages to determine if, or to what extent, they are rooted in fact, as well as whether they show signs of "virtual signaling" — that is, veiled attempts at self-promotion or marketing.

Below is a sampling of that work from our archives. The rumors range from a fake tweet by KFC with an image of fried chicken casting a shadow in the shape of a Black power fist to misguided claims about a 2017 proclamation by then-President Donald Trump.

all lives matter theme black history month

Did School Apologize for ‘All Lives Matter’ Theme for Black History Month?

Feb 4, 2021 A Tennessee principal was the center of a controversy after deciding a theme for her school's Bl ...
Read More

Did President Trump Rename 'Black History Month' to 'African-American History Month'?

Feb 2, 2017 Rumors claimed President Trump changed the name of 'Black History Month,' but he wasn't the firs ...
Read More
Text

Did KFC Honor Black History Month With This Tweet?

Feb 4, 2021 The viral tweet was fake, but not as fake as you might think.
Read More
Morgan Freeman

Did Morgan Freeman Say Black History Month Is 'Ridiculous'?

Jul 27, 2012 "I don't want a Black History Month. Black history is American history."
Read More

Black History
