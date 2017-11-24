CLAIM

Photographs show a small child forced to put down his dog with a handgun.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In November 2017, social media users encountered an image that ostensibly replicated a post from the “AR-15 Gun Owners of America” Facebook page, showing two photographs of a small child holding a handgun with text indicating the child had just had to put down the family dog due to barking complaints:

The image appeared to be a bit of satire or dark humor playing on the ongoing debate in the U.S. about gun issues (and specifically private ownership of magazine-fed, semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15), which many viewers found disturbing in light of recent mass shootings at a Las Vegas concert and a Texas church.

The photographs clearly had no connection to the backstory that accompanied them (about a boy’s shooting his dog), as they originated with the Shutterstock stock photography service:

In fact, these pictures depict a Russian photographer’s three-year-old son playing with a toy gun, which the father captured with a camera and licensed as stock photos: