CLAIM

An image showing two lynched men originated with the game "Call of Duty: WWII."

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

In November 2017, an image purportedly showing a screenshot from popular video game Call of Duty: WWII which shows two lynched men hanging from a tree was circulated on social media along with calls for a boycott of the Activision game.

The image is real. YouTube user “TmarTn2” uploaded several videos of himself playing Call of Duty: WWII shortly after its release in November 2017. (The scene can be glimpsed at the 12:25 mark here.) However, the still does not show the dialogue between the two soldiers:

Stiles: Those are civilians. This is a war crime. Aiello: No shit, college. We’re fighting Nazis here.

We reached out to the two companies behind the game, Activision and Sledgehammer Games, for additional comment on the scene. Sledgehammer Games senior creative director Bret Robbins previously commented on some of the disturbing imagery: