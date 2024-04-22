Earth Day: A Global Celebration Aimed at Protecting the Planet

More than five decades after it was launched, Earth Day has become a worldwide celebration. Not only did its first observance in 1970 spark a global environmental movement, but its evolution has paralleled and influenced legislation, regulation and scientific advances in the years since then.

As we celebrate the April 22 holiday, Snopes is taking a deeper look at Earth Day and its influence around the world.

1960s: Before Earth Day there was Rachel Carson's 1962 publication of "Silent Spring," a research-based fable that put the link between pollution and human health on the front burner of politics. Dubbed a "watershed moment," the book tells the true story of real communities exposed to the insecticide DDT and set the stage to establish governmental responsibility for regulation and changes.

1970s: Following the industrial revolution, the decades leading up to the 1970 establishment of Earth Day were marked by consumption, pollution and little environmental regulation. Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson was particularly inspired by the student anti-war movement and used its momentum to build a public consciousness around air and water pollution.

In a bipartisan collaboration, Nelson spearheaded a teach-in on April 22, 1970, that inspired the participation of 20 million Americans in a demonstration for protecting environmental assets, bringing together groups for a streamlined day of advocacy. That year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was established, as well as landmark legislation, including the National Environmental Education Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act. In the years that followed, the Endangered Species Act was established, as well as sweeping amendments to the Clean Water and Clean Air acts.

1990s: Two decades after the first Earth Day, environmental activist Denis Hayes organized a global celebration to bring awareness to recycling efforts, paving the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Conference on Environment and Development. In 1995, Nelson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor awarded to U.S. civilians. Over the course of the decade, Earth Day spread to 200 million people in 141 countries.

2000s: Climate change became a huge topic around the world, so organizers shifted the 2000 celebration to focus on global warming and a push for clean energy. Digital media helped to build conversations among 5,000 affiliated groups in 184 countries.

2010s: Teenage activist Greta Thunberg brought environmental activism to the limelight, and Earth Day celebrations in the 2010s were focused on battling climate-change deniers and a divided environmental community. The celebration had grown to 75,000 partners in more than 190 countries.

Today: The theme of Earth Day 2024 is "Planet vs. Plastics," with a goal of raising awareness about the dangers posed by plastics.

Learn more about the history of Earth Day at earthday.org. For more about Nelson, the "father of Earth Day," watch this short film by PBS Wisconsin.