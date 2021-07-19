‘Cake ATM’ in Las Vegas Captured in TikTok Video

In July 2021, TikTok users @izzy_serious posted a video about a “cake ATM” located at the Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada:

This video captures a real cake dispenser, although it is more properly termed a “cake vending machine” than a “cake ATM” (as it performs no functions of a bank teller). At a price of $8.95, the machine dispenses pieces of six different kinds of cake: chocolate, rainbow, Americana, red velvet, carrot, and chocolate rainbow. Flavors differ from location to location:

The #cakeboss machine has some new options now. Cookies n Cream and Vanilla Confetti pic.twitter.com/7t9zc2wiZH — nicolas bello (@nbellotoronto) November 19, 2019

These cake vending machines (or “cake ATMs”) stock confections from Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s Carlo’s Bake Shop and originally appeared in Toronto’s PATH (underground pedestrian walkway) back in November 2019 and spread to other Canadian locations:

The Cake ATMs are at locations from Toronto to Hamilton to Ottawa, including Yorkdale Mall, the Rideau Centre and the Eaton Centre. Each cake is baked in Hoboken and shipped to Ontario where the Cake ATMs are restocked fresh daily with flavors including Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, Cookies and Cream, Carrot and Vanilla Rainbow. Slices are delivered to the customer in a fully automated manner while Buddy Valastro’s voice announces “Your Cake Is Coming Right Up!” Each slice is $9.99, and select machines also offer full cakes on weekends for $49.99.

Here’s a video of the “cake ATM” in action:



For those unfamiliar with the “Cake Boss,” here’s a short bio of Buddy Valastro: