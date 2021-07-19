‘Cake ATM’ in Las Vegas Captured in TikTok Video
Cake ATMs: For when you just can't wait for regular banking hours to make a cake withdrawal.
In July 2021, TikTok users @izzy_serious posted a video about a “cake ATM” located at the Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada:
@serious_izzy
A cake ATM in Vegas! #fyp #foryou #fittok #lasvegas #vegas
This video captures a real cake dispenser, although it is more properly termed a “cake vending machine” than a “cake ATM” (as it performs no functions of a bank teller). At a price of $8.95, the machine dispenses pieces of six different kinds of cake: chocolate, rainbow, Americana, red velvet, carrot, and chocolate rainbow. Flavors differ from location to location:
The #cakeboss machine has some new options now. Cookies n Cream and Vanilla Confetti pic.twitter.com/7t9zc2wiZH
— nicolas bello (@nbellotoronto) November 19, 2019
These cake vending machines (or “cake ATMs”) stock confections from Cake Boss Buddy Valastro’s Carlo’s Bake Shop and originally appeared in Toronto’s PATH (underground pedestrian walkway) back in November 2019 and spread to other Canadian locations:
The Cake ATMs are at locations from Toronto to Hamilton to Ottawa, including Yorkdale Mall, the Rideau Centre and the Eaton Centre.
Each cake is baked in Hoboken and shipped to Ontario where the Cake ATMs are restocked fresh daily with flavors including Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, Cookies and Cream, Carrot and Vanilla Rainbow.
Slices are delivered to the customer in a fully automated manner while Buddy Valastro’s voice announces “Your Cake Is Coming Right Up!”
Each slice is $9.99, and select machines also offer full cakes on weekends for $49.99.
Here’s a video of the “cake ATM” in action:
For those unfamiliar with the “Cake Boss,” here’s a short bio of Buddy Valastro:
His talent and passion for the family business, Carlo’s Bakery, has earned the straight-talking cake expert the moniker, and TLC TV show, Cake Boss. In December 2010, TLC premiered the spin-off series, Cake Boss: Next Great Baker, where Buddy challenged bakers from around the country to compete for a chance to work alongside the Valastro family at Carlo’s. In December 2013, TLC launched Buddy’s Bakery Rescue (formally Bakery Boss), a series following Buddy Valastro across the country helping other family-run bakeries that are struggling to find their own sweet success with his famous blend of business skills and baking expertise. Following the launch of his best-selling first book, Cake Boss, Stories and Recipes from Mia Famiglia, Buddy brought the pages of stories and tips to life on stage via his highly successful Bakin’ with The Boss Tour. Buddy went on to release a how-to book, Baking with the Cake Boss: 100 of Buddy’s Best Recipes and Decorating Secrets.