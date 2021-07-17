Here’s How To Get Free and Discounted Treats This National Ice Cream Day

Soft serve or fro-yo? We’ve got you covered this National Ice Cream Day. As July 18, 2021, rolls around, ice cream producers and businesses around the country have geared up to offer free cones and cups of their favorite flavors to help patrons cool off during the mid-summer heat. To make your Sunday just a little more carefree, Snopes has put together a list of nationwide companies offering free treats to celebrate the holiday.

But first, a quick history lesson. In 1984, former President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and iced into history the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

“Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90% of the people in the United States,” read the proclamation. “It enjoys a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food.”

To celebrate, publications like Food Network, USA Today, and LifeHacker dug deep to bring you the best deals around. (We fact-checked them and it’s all true.)

Where To Get Free and Discounted Treats on National Ice Cream Day

7-Eleven: Loyalty program members get a free Slurpee throughout the month.

Alden’s Organic: Receive a $1 off coupon on the brand sold in 10,000 stores through the company’s website until July 31.

Baskin-Robbins: Customers who make purchases of $10 or more on July 18 will receive free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand in chocolate mint or strawberry banana scents. Customers can also receive $5 off delivery orders of $20 or more from Uber Eats, DoorDash or PostMates until July 24.

Breyers: Get a 50% off coupon for a tub of Cookies & Cream ice cream at CookieCoverage.com. The ice cream company is also offering one $2 off coupon per person.

Bubbies Ice Cream: Use the Ibotta app at Whole Foods Market toward a buy-one-get-one-free deal on individually wrapped Mochi ice cream.

Burger King: Get a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone with a $1 purchase.

Cumberland Farms: Receive an Ultimate Scoop Crème Brulee Crunch for $3.99 — $1.50 off the regular price.

Dairy Queen: Participating stores are offering $1 off any size Dipped Cone through the mobile app, excluding kid cones. One deal per person.

DoorDash: July 15 to 18 — customers get free pint of ice cream or similar item with orders of $20 or more; use promo code ICECREAM at checkout in the app

Edy’s/Dryer’s: Customers can get the Rocky Road collection free through July.

Gopuff: Get Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti pints for $8 through the delivery service.

Insomnia Cookies: A free scoop of ice cream is offered with any in-store purchase or online for delivery, using code ICECREAMDAY.

Instacart: The grocery delivery app will reduce orders by $5 if customers spend $20 or more on Dreyer’s ice cream products through July 31.

Marco Sweets & Spices: Receive 20% off all online orders through July 18 using code JULY20.

Marble Slab Creamery: Slab Happy Rewards members get buy-one-get-one-free regular ice cream. Others can use the code ICECREAM5 for a $5 off coupon on ice cream kits through July 31.

McDonald’s: Check out the app for coupons and freebies.

Meijer: From July 18 to 24, the grocery store is offering mPerks member rewards 50% off one pint of Purple Cow ice cream.

Pressed Juicery: The dessert and juice shop is offering single vegan soft serve with up to three toppings for $2.

Whole Foods Market: Until July 20, get 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats. Prime Members save an extra 10%.

Yogurtland: Real Rewards program members get three times the points on July 18 for in-store and online orders.