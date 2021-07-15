Jack in the Box Roasts McDonald’s in New TikTok Comment

On July 14, 2021, Jack in the Box’s TikTok account responded to a comedic TikTok video about McDonald’s. The video was created by TikTok user @williamkelly_ and viewed more than 10 million times in under 48 hours.

The Video

In order to understand Jack in the Box’s comment, readers should first watch the viral TikTok video about McDonald’s:

Hours after the McDonald’s clip was posted, the official TikTok account for Jack in the Box responded.

The comment read: “Unfortunately not even family is strong enough to fix their machines.” It quickly became one of the most liked comments on the video.

Despite being tagged by countless TikTok users, McDonald’s still had not responded to Jack In the Box after 24 hours had passed.

Jack in the Box Video

In addition to the comment, Jack In the Box also posted this new video, saying: “We heard someone’s ice cream machine was broken…”

@jackinthebox Broken ice cream machine? Never heard of that at Jack in the Box…💅😌 Slide thru besties we’ve gotchu covered with shakes & desserts #jackinthebox ♬ original sound – Jack in the Box

The caption, which referred to McDonald’s, read: “Broken ice cream machine? Never heard of that at Jack in the Box…💅😌 Slide thru besties we’ve gotchu covered with shakes & desserts #jackinthebox.”

‘Family’

Vin Diesel‘s appearance in the video was a reference to his Dominic Toretto character from the “Fast & Furious” film franchise. The most recent film, “F9: The Fast Saga,” was released less than a month before the TikTok video was posted.

The movie’s release brought with it a running joke about Diesel’s character’s obsession with mentioning the importance of “family.” That idea has been featured in multiple comedic TikTok videos, such as this one from @xorgestudioz:

“Fast & Furious” references were also made in the video’s comments, such as these two:

Abandoned McDonald’s

For decades, McDonald’s customers everywhere have felt the anguish of pulling into the drive-thru and being told that the restaurant’s ice cream machine wasn’t working. This was the basis for the TikTok video above.

We recently reported on a new video that showed a broken McDonald’s ice cream machine that will perhaps never be fixed. The reason: The McDonald’s location closed 14 years ago and has sat abandoned ever since.

It was all captured on video by Triangle of Mass, an urban explorer who visits abandoned places across the U.S.

In sum, it’s true that Jack in the Box roasted McDonald’s in a TikTok comment about its ice cream machines often being broken. Other fast food restaurants, such as Wendy’s, also often post remarks that go viral. In fact, one TikTok commenter asked Jack in the Box: “Yo you guys and the windys people whold get along well.” Jack In the Box responded: “The Who? never heard of yhem.”

The comments appeared under Jack in the Box’s video.