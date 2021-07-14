Watch: ‘The Office’ Parkour Scene Audio Synced to Dogs Playing (via TikTok)

On July 9, 2021, TikTok user @e_millli posted a new video of her three dogs set to the audio of the parkour scene from “The Office.”

While not particularly newsworthy, we did note that the TikTok video of the dogs tearing up the living room was viewed a whopping 8 million times.

TikTok Comments

TikTok commenters posted several humorous takes about “The Office” parkour sound being mixed with the dogs playing. One person said: “It’s the mom for me. She’s like ‘Oh no not again!'” Another person remarked: “It’s always the little one that’s the troublemaker and leader of the pack.” Others noted that the beagle appeared to be the dog that was causing the most issues. “Of course the beagle instigates,” a commenter posted.

“The best video to this audio, hands down,” another TikTok user said of the sound from “The Office” parkour scene.

The comments were also filled with people complaining with negativity that the dogs didn’t appear to be trained. However, others noted that it looked like the dogs were just having fun playing in their own house.

The Parkour Scene

The parkour scene from the American version of “The Office” took place in “Gossip,” the first episode of the sixth season.

The scene involves Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, and Andy Bernard, arguably three of the goofier characters in the series. They yell “parkour” as they jump around the office, including some hijinks set in the parking lot.

‘The Office’

The American version of “The Office” first premiered in 2005, with the parkour episode debuting in 2009. The back cover of the first season DVD described the show like this:

Steve Carell (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “The Daily Show“) stars in “The Office,” a fresh and funny mockumentary-style glimpse into the daily interactions of the eccentric workers at the Dunder Mifflin paper supply company. Based on the smash-hit British series of the same name and adapted for American Television by Greg Daniels (“King of the Hill,” “The Simpsons”), this fast-paced comedy parodies contemporary American water-cooler culture. Earnest but clueless regional manager Michael Scott (Carell) believes himself to be an exceptional boss and mentor, but actually receives more eye-rolls than respect from his oddball staff. Entertainment Weekly calls “The Office” “smart and trenchant.” The awkward silences in “The Office” will have you laughing out loud!

While “The Office” finale aired in 2013, the former NBC TV series gained new viewers thanks to its years of availability on Netflix. It’s now streaming on Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal.

