Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Jewel Appears to Fall Off Castle

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park near Orlando, Florida, is known for its elaborate themed settings, including Cinderella Castle, which forms the central attraction. Ahead of Disney World‘s 50th anniversary celebrations beginning in October 2021, many visitors recorded new decor around the park. Disney also advertised new attractions.

But one particular TikTok video drew attention because of a visitor noticing that a decoration appeared to have fallen off.

Numerous websites that cover the goings-on at the Disney World park in an unofficial capacity, including WDWNT, Inside the Magic, and Mickey Blog, reported in June 2021 that one of the jewels that was part of anniversary decorations on the castle’s facade had fallen off. Photographs showed that it appeared to have been held up by a small Command strip adhesive, among other materials.

A week later, the same outlets reported that the jewel was back up, presumably with some firmer materials holding it up.

In March 2021, Inside the Magic reported that Disney World had done a lot of work to ensure the decorations were durable and able to withstand a range of weather conditions. But by early June reports of multiple power outages at various attractions spread, followed by closures in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Most of the closures of outdoor attractions were attributed to thunderstorms.