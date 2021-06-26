Can Women ‘Hack’ Disney Parks for Free Shirts by Showing Their Boobs?

In May 2021, TikTok user Amanda DiMeo posted a video explaining her ‘hack’ for scoring a free shirt at the Walt Disney World resort theme parks.

“Free Disney shirt hack. Show underboob = free Disney shirt of your choice,” the video offered, demonstrating how DiMeo picked up a free shirt retailing for $75 while visiting WDW:

Ok guys new Disney hack, if you’re wearing a shirt that shows a little underboob they’ll write you a ticket when you first enter magic kingdom, I’m not sure about the other parks. But they’ll write you a ticket so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop. I just got a $75 T-shirt, just because I was wearing a shirt that was exposing my underboob a little bit. So if you want free Disney shirts that’s the hack. @amandaaadimeo Free Disney shirt hack #fyp #disneyworld #disney ♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans

The end of the clip featured DiMeo filming herself wearing the pink long-sleeved shirt while observing, “Ok, but it’s so cute and if it’s free, it’s for me. Thank you, Disney.”

Another TikTok user, Rebecca Pylypczuk picked up on DiMeo’s video and related her experience of several years earlier to endorse the notion that women should “absolutely show your boobs when you go to Disney World if you want a free shirt.”

I can 100% back this up. Because about five years ago I went to Disney World, and I was wearing like a really low-cut bathing suit with some shorts. And as soon as I walked in the girl pulled me aside, and was like ‘I’m sorry, you can’t have that shirt here. Here’s a ticket go to the gift shop and get yourself any shirt for whatever price is on the ticket.’ And I got a $60 shirt for free which is crazy because people go there to pay for them. So absolutely show your boobs when you go to Disney World if you want a free shirt. @rebeccapylypczuk #stitch with @amandaaadimeo ♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans

In June 2021, yet another TikTok user, Alyssa Schueller, posted a similar video vetting the free shirt hack as ‘true’ while showing her “Getting escorted to a free shirt bc mine ‘isn’t appropriate'”:

The video offered a glimpse of the top Schueller had been wearing, which included a bit of a cutout of the midriff and had apparently been flagged by staff as ‘inappropriate.’ Then it showed her being escorted to an area where she picked and donned a (“free”) yellow t-shirt featuring a retro Walt Disney World logo:

In the comments section of her TikTok post, Schueller maintained that Disney’s dress policy was being enforced inconsistently within the various WDW theme parks:

FYI I was was at Animal Kingdom ALL morning without an issue. Went to EPCOT and this happened. Went back to [Animal Kingdom] and had no issue once again. If Disney wants to endorse a dress code, then they need to do just that. But the inconsistency … pls.

Disney’s “Theme Park Dress & Costume Guidelines” are vague on the specifics of what is considered inappropriate dress for women, stating only that: