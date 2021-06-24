WATCH: Netflix Reality Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Has Contestants Dressing Up in Cosplay

Forget that little black dress. A new Netflix series is upping the wardrobes of would-be daters to another level — and let’s just say it’s something straight out of a science fiction flick.

From blunt-nosed dolphins to straw-faced scarecrows, “Sexy Beasts” adds the guessing into dating by dressing up potential love interests in movie-grade makeup and prosthetics, completely disguising each person’s face and putting pressure on personality.

The season launch was announced in a June 23, 2021, tweet shared by Netflix UK & Ireland and is scheduled for an airing date of July 21.

No, you're not hallucinating. SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. On Netflix, 21 July. pic.twitter.com/Puvz3wcD7p — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2021

“Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test,” sported the trailer description on YouTube.

The trailer opens with a scene of a woman dressed as a panda talking to a man across a dinner table dressed as a bull.

“Do you have health insurance?” the furry mask-wearing woman asked the curly-haired bull.

Described as the “strangest blind date ever,” news of its release was reported in an exclusive published by Variety. Each episode features a single person presented with three potential love matches — all of whom are equally dressed in animal-themed makeup and prosthetics. The “chooser” will only see the real face of the person they have picked.

The six-part seasons are based on the British series of the same name produced by Lion TV that originally aired in 2015. Comedian Rob Delaney is reported to be narrating the show.