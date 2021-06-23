‘2-Story’ Trailer: Video Shows RV with Staircase to Loft

A TikTok video that showed a “two-story trailer” received quite a lot of attention after a glimpse at the RV was posted by the @rvreviews2021 channel.

The video provided a tour of the Forest River Salem Grand Villa 42FLDL, an RV that comes with a loft area. According to the video, the trailer was the 2021 edition.

After less than 10 days, the RV video had been played more than 6 million times. Regardless of whether the accommodations seen in the video were a new innovation, the post seemed to catch the interest of a large audience.

The “two-story trailer” features a kitchen, living room with fireplace, bathroom with walk-in shower, dining area, master bedroom, and a staircase that leads to the loft area. In the loft, there’s room for three separate bunks.

The trailer’s main level has ceilings that are 96 inches tall, or about 2.43 meters. The “two-story” loft part of the trailer measures 36 inches in height, which is close to one meter tall.

The official floor plan showed the size of bunks that would be able to fit inside the loft area.

One TikTok user commented: “At this point, it’s not even camping.” Others left similar remarks. In response, @rvreviews2021 said: “These are destination trailers meant to be parked as a temporary home, like a cottage for a summer getaway.”

This was true. It is marketed as a “destination trailer”:

The Salem Grand Villa 42FLDL is a truly outstanding home away from home. This model features a unique HUGE double loft bonus room with three bunks—perfect for bringing the kids (and maybe a few friends!) along. The bathroom includes a walk-in shower and lots of cupboard space, while the island kitchen provides residential appliances and plenty of room for the aspiring chefs in your family.

Another person remarked about the stairs: “To me, I feel like the stairs are just a waste of space. Just put a ladder that I can stow away and make the stair area storage.”

In fact, it appeared that a ladder was an option on the Forest River website. However, it was unclear if it was for entry, the rear of the trailer, or to replace the stairs.

We also noticed comments that caused some TikTok users to size up their own living space. One person said: “But why is this nicer than my duplex?” Another commented: “The trailer is nicer than my house.”

The official website for Forest River also posted a video that showed the inside of the Salem Grand Villa 42FLDL:

According to various RV sales websites, the trailer shown on TikTok retails for between $63,000 and $75,000. Prices vary based upon the store, model, and options.