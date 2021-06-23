Employee Shows How KFC Mashed Potatoes Are Made

A TikTok video continued the trend of “revealing” how fast food items are created in the kitchen. This time, it was all about KFC‘s mashed potatoes.

The preparation process behind fast food might seem like a minor subject, but these videos often take off like a rocket on TikTok, racking up millions of views.

In the video, TikTok user @modaciouss showed that the process to prepare KFC’s mashed potatoes begins by first filling a metal container with three quarts of hot water.

Next, a packet of “KFC One Step Mashed Potato Mix” is stirred into the water. After time passes, the potatoes are ready.

The TikTok user also later posted how KFC’s gravy and pot pies are prepared.

As many TikTok commenters noted, KFC’s popular side item appeared to be no different than a box of instant mashed potatoes that shoppers might find from other brands in stores. For example, Idahoan is one of many brands that offers instant mashed potatoes in American supermarkets.

One person in the comments said: “Why everyone coming at KFC head? Like ya never ate box instant mash potatoes cuss that’s exactly what it is.”

Another commenter noted: “That’s how Taco Bell makes their beans, so, doesn’t surprise me.” This is true. We previously reported about the preparation process for Taco Bell’s refried beans.

As for the ingredients in KFC’s mashed potatoes, they are listed on the company’s website as: “Potatoes, Whey Product (Containing: Whey Solids, Nonfat Milk, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Salt, mono and Diglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sodium Bisulfate, natural Flavors, Natural Colors, Citric Acid, and Spice.”

