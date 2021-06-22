Paranormal Disneyland Stories: The ‘Mr. One-Way’ Ghost

In June 2021, TikTok user Clay Lacey (officerlackey) posted an installment of Paranormal Disneyland Stories describing appearances of a purported ghost at the Disneyland theme park:

According to Lacey, a guest waiting in line for the Space Mountain roller coaster struck up a conversation with a red-headed man who was nice enough but “seemed a little odd because he wasn’t up-to-date with all the recent changes Disneyland had made.” (Why this would make the red-headed man any more “odd” than any other Disneyland guest who hadn’t visited the park in a while and therefore wasn’t aware of recent changes remained unexplained in the video.)

The guest was seated next to the “odd” red-headed man on Space Mountain, and at the end of the ride he noticed the red-headed man had disappeared from the ride car. Upon reporting his experience to a cast member, the guest was told no one else had been seated next to him in that car.

This incident, Lacey explained, was a likely encounter with a ghost nicknamed “Mr. One-Way,” whom “people say interacts with guests in line, rides with single riders, and even has appeared in the cast locker room.”

“Surveillance footage even picked up strage images that might be evidence of Mr. One-Way,” the video stated, presenting some images that didn’t appear to clear up or evidence much of anything to our eyes: