Maple, the Viral Dog Who Loved Music, Has Died

For years, videos of a dog named Maple relaxing, enjoying, and even contributing to her owner’s musical performances went viral. She became known as the dog who loved music.

The musician, who goes by the moniker Acoustic Trench, was Maple’s owner for more than 12 years, according to his own account. He shared videos of her — a mixed breed rescue animal — enjoying his music, and even contributing by hitting a drum or cowbell. His Instagram account grew as a result of Maple’s popularity, reaching almost a million followers.

But in mid-June, 2021, Acoustic Trench posted on his account that Maple had died: