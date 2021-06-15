Why We’re Not Opposed to ‘Why We Oppose Pockets for Women’

The traditional lack of pockets in women’s clothing has long been the subject of criticism that it reflects a sexist mentality:

Writing for The Spectator in 2011, Paul Johnson offers a witty, thumbnail history of the sartorial convention of the pocket, and he caps his piece with a 1954 Christian Dior bon mot: “Men have pockets to keep things in, women for decoration.” Tease apart that quote and you get a fairly essentialist view of gender roles as they play out in clothing. Men’s dress is designed for utility; women’s dress is designed for beauty. It’s not a giant leap to see how pockets, or the lack thereof, reinforce sexist ideas of gender. Men are busy doing things; women are busy being looked at. Who needs pockets?

Thus, when social media users encounter reproductions of a 1914 newspaper column titled “Why We Oppose Pockets for Women,” many of them take it at face value, reading it as a list of arguments advanced a century ago to defend why women’s clothing shouldn’t have pockets:

In fact, this column was a bit of satire by Alice Duer Miller — “the funniest and most influential feminist you’ve never heard of” — who penned a weekly column titled “Are Women People?” for the New York Tribune between 1914 and 1917.

Miller was a suffragist, and she wrote “Why We Oppose Pockets for Women” as a spoof to “expose the structural illogic of some of the most frequently used arguments in the anti-suffrage campaign,” such as the following:

1. Because no woman will leave her domestic duties to vote. 2. Because no woman who may vote will attend to her domestic duties. 3. Because it will make dissension between husband and wife. 4. Because every woman will vote as her husband tells her to. 5. Because bad women will corrupt politics. 6. Because bad politics will corrupt women. 7. Because women have no power of organization. 8. Because women will form a solid party and outvote men. 9. Because men and women are so different that they must stick to different duties. 10. Because men and women are so much alike that men, with one vote each, can represent their own views and ours too.

“Why We Oppose Pockets for Women,” along with other columns by Miller, were collected in the book “Are Women People? A Book of Rhymes for Suffrage Times,” which included other pieces by her written in a similar vein: