Yes, R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Books Are Becoming a Netflix Series

In June 2021, the video streaming platform Netflix announced that it would be launching a series based on R.L. Stine’s horror book series, “Fear Street.”

Wanna hear a killer story? Experience THE FEAR STREET TRILOGY on Netflix this July. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dAYoDMq23C — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 9, 2021

A “chilling” first trailer for the upcoming horror series was released on June 9, and had been viewed more than 5.6 million times as of this writing.

The three-part movie series tells the story of a centuries-old curse in the fictional town of Shadyside in 1994, 1978, and 1666. Part One is scheduled to be released on July 2, followed by parts two and three on July 9 and 16.

A nightmare 300 years in the making. Try not to die. The Fear Street trilogy begins July 2, only on Netflix. https://t.co/2EdjDHwRvo — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) June 9, 2021

“In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history,” read the official Netflix synopsis.

The teenage horror fiction series first launched in 1989.