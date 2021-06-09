‘Even When the Sky Comes Falling’ TikTok Singer Found

One of the most popular tracks used in TikTok videos in 2021 has been a cover of “Sure Thing” by the musician Miguel. TikTok users might know the song by the words “even when the sky comes falling.” It has also been referred to as “when the sun don’t shine,” the “why does the sun refuse to shine song,” “where the sun don’t shine,” and “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

When a TikTok video is being made, creators have the option of choosing music from a large library of tracks. For example, the “Oh No” song was quite popular in the past. They can also grab audio from other videos, which is what happened here.

The Lyrics

The four lines that most commonly appeared in the TikTok videos that featured the cover were these:

Even when the sky comes falling

Even when the sun don’t shine

I got faith in you and I

So put your pretty little hand in mine

Anyone looking at TikTok late into the night might hear “even when the sky comes falling” and “even when the sun don’t shine” over and over in multiple videos.

It’s unclear exactly when the cover of the song first became popular. However, a number of comments claimed that the track was “stolen” from the original creator, who was supposedly never credited.

Popular Videos

Just as memes are created and have a specific purpose, the same is true of songs on TikTok.

The cover of “even when the sky comes falling” is often used in TikTok videos where there’s a sad or heartwarming situation. The people or animals portrayed in the clips are often deep in their own feelings about a particular subject.

Some of them also show moping, like when rain ruins a Florida trip to Walt Disney World:

One of the most popular videos was a heartwarming clip about fatherhood.

“When it’s 2035 and you didn’t get vaccinated,” said another video, with a man loading a Nerf Fortnite dart blaster with zombies closing in.

Lil Nas X and Jimmy Fallon created two videos with the “even when the sky comes falling” song:

Another viral video showed a United States Postal Service driver ignoring a woman while on his lunch break.

The Original Singer

While the original song was written and sung by the musician known as Miguel, the person singing in the TikTok cover has remained a mystery.

On April 7, @ilyspin posted a video with the music track that was credited to @spinmovin, which might have been @ilyspin’s old username. However, @ilyspin noted: “Not me singing.”

So who was the original singer? We traced the roots of the cover all the way back to Feb. 9.

The singer of the popular “even when the sky comes falling” TikTok song was TikTok user @isthatlai:

In comments, she identified herself as a girl. She also posted a video of her talking after it was requested by commenters, plus a full version of her singing the song.

After seeing that Lil Nas X and Jimmy Fallon made videos with her voice, she posted: “If only people knew it was me singing this.”

In sum, TikTok user @isthatlai is the girl singing in the popular TikTok music track that begins with “even when the sky comes falling.” It’s possible that the song has been played well over a billion times across a countless number of videos. However, we may never know the full view count since TikTok doesn’t share that information.