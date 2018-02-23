CLAIM

In February 2018, an iPhone operating system upgrade left Easter holidays off its calendar application.

MOSTLY TRUE

RATING

MOSTLY TRUE

WHAT'S TRUE

After the February 2018 iOS update (11.2.6), the iPhone Calendar app did not include Easter holidays in the default "U.S. holidays" calendar.

WHAT'S FALSE

Easter wasn't included in previous versions of that calendar, either.

WHAT'S UNDETERMINED

Whether Apple deliberately omitted Easter holidays while including Christmas and other Christian feast days, or this was an oversight or technical glitch.

ORIGIN

The Christian holiday of Easter Sunday “mysteriously disappeared” from Apple’s Calendar app after the latest iPhone update, according to reports in February 2018:

Easter Sunday shows up on calendars for iPhone users running versions 11.2.2 of Apple’s iOS operating system, but not some users of 11.2.5, which is the latest version of the OS. However, one user said Easter showed in their calendar. The default setting on iOS devices is for U.S. holidays, which shows holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Independence Day. However, there is an option to add Alternate Calendars, including Chinese, Hebrew and Islamic. But Christian is absent from this list on iOS 11.2.5.

Right-wing web sites such as WesternJournalism.com appeared to imply that an anti-Christian bias was at work, with an article headlined “iPhone Calendars Mysteriously Delete Easter, Conveniently Show Obscure Non-Christian Holidays.”

The latest version of the iPhone operating system is 11.2.6, not 11.2.5 as claimed by Fox News. The “U.S. holidays” calendar in the most recent iOS upgrade, does include other Christian holidays, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Others listed in the app (St. Patrick’s Day, St. Valentine’s Day) are Christian feast days, but are more widely celebrated in a secular and commercial sense.

The “U.S. Holidays” calendar on the iOS 11.2.6 Calendar app doesn’t feature Good Friday (30 March) or Easter Sunday (1 April), but it does mark Christmas Day.

The default “U.S. Holidays” calendar in the Calendar app on iOS 11.0.3 (an older iPhone operating system) as well as MacOS High Sierra 10.13.2 both also omit Easter holidays for 2018, and do not include a “Christian” option under “alternate calendars.” So the omission of Easter and lenten holidays (Easter Sunday, Holy Thursday, Easter Monday, Good Friday, Ash Wednesday) is not new to the 11.2.6 iPhone update, and not limited to the iPhone.

However, we don’t know whether Apple deliberately decided to leave Easter holidays out of the 2018 calendar, or there was a technical glitch or oversight on the part of the company. We asked Apple to clarify the absence of these holidays, but have not yet received a response.