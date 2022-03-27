Hans Zimmer Wins Best Score for ‘Dune’ at Oscars

The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first.

Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score on Sunday night for his music from “Dune.”

He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”

The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.

He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” has also won for best editing and sound.

The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ’Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17 year old as an insult,” he said.

4 p.m.

“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony.

Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

But the unedited ceremony is only visible to those inside the theater. Not even reporters in a nearby media center are able to watch the early Oscars being handed out.

Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa joked about the early winners not getting Billy Crystal or Chris Rock as hosts. “They’re getting us.”

Brolin walked out onto the stage and exclaimed “It’s full!” to start the show.