Congressman Barry Moore, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama says he and his wife have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The congressman disclosed the diagnosis in a post on social media. He says he’ll continue to work virtually as much as he can while recovering in quarantine.

The Republican congressman encouraged people to discuss vaccines and treatments with their medical providers. Alabama is seeing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that medical officials say is fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.

