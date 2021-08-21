Congressman Barry Moore, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19
The congressman disclosed the diagnosis in a post on social media.
- Published
This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press. This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama says he and his wife have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The congressman disclosed the diagnosis in a post on social media. He says he’ll continue to work virtually as much as he can while recovering in quarantine.
— Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) August 20, 2021
The Republican congressman encouraged people to discuss vaccines and treatments with their medical providers. Alabama is seeing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that medical officials say is fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.
Note: This story is from “The Latest,” which is published by the Associated Press.