Denmark Game at Euro 2020 Suspended After Eriksen Collapses

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: The game between Denmark and Finland will resume at 8:30 p.m. local time.

UEFA says both teams have decided to complete the game even though Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital after collapsing on the field near the end of the first half. The Danish soccer federation says Eriksen is awake.

A stadium announcer says the last few minutes of the first half will be played followed by “a short break” before the second half.

Inter Milan team physician Piero Volpi tells The Associated Press that the Italian club is contact with Danish federation regarding the health of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen plays for Inter and helped the team win the Serie A title last month.

Volpi says “we’re in contact with the Danish federation, the team manager, the team physician. But we still don’t know anything yet.”

Volpi adds that they have “heard what UEFA said and we’re all happy that he’s been stabilized. But that’s all we know.”

Volpi says Eriksen never contracted COVID-19, has no medical conditions that he’s aware of and has passed every medical exam without problem since joining Inter in January 2020 from Tottenham.

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital Saturday after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship.

The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

He was treated for about 10 minutes after collapsing. He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

UEFA said the teams were having an emergency meeting and more information would be provided at 7:45 p.m. local time. A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats and stay calm.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his Denmark teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

The game had been halted in the 43rd minute with the score 0-0.

Eriksen is one of Denmark’s biggest stars and the incident brought an instant sense of shock to the Parken Stadium, where about 15,000 fans fell into hushed silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands.

Finland fans started chanting the name of the Inter Milan midfielder.