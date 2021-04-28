Louisville Officer Shot in Breonna Taylor Raid Retiring

This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press . This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is retiring.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is planning to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.

Mattingly, 48, was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend on March 13, 2020. The woman’s boyfriend said he feared an intruder was breaking into the apartment. Officers returned fire, killing Taylor, a Black woman whose death sparked massive protests.

Mattingly was recently reprimanded by the chief of police for an email he sent in September that was critical of department leadership. He has been with Louisville police since 2000.

Mattingly’s plans to write a book about the Taylor case set off a storm of criticism on social media earlier this month. The book’s publishing house, Post Hill Press, lost its distributor after Simon & Schuster announced it would not be involved. The book had been scheduled for a fall release.

Mattingly fired six of the 32 shots in the raid at Taylor’s home. Officials determined that another officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor.

Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery, but has recovered. Two other officers who fired shots, Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, have been fired. Hankison is facing endangerment charges for firing into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

Mattingly will be due his full police pension after serving more than 20 years on the department.