Gunman Dead After Multiple People Shot at Indianapolis Fedex Facility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

When police arrived, officers observed an active shooting scene at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Cook confirmed multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook confirms an active shooter was at the FedEx building around 11:00, says they believe the gunman killed himself. pic.twitter.com/oUEYCpN1t5 — Sarah Nelson (@SarahNelsonIndy) April 16, 2021

Fedex released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting witness interview. pic.twitter.com/NRbXSk5d57 — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) April 16, 2021

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man told WTTV that his niece was sitting in her car in the driver’s seat when the gunfire erupted, and she was wounded.

JUST IN from @CrownJournalist who’s live on scene now at “mass casualty” on Southwest side of Indianapolis where @IMPDnews investigating “multiple victims” at @FedEx. Mr. Singh says his niece was shot in left arm! #FedExShooting #IndyShooting #IndianapolisShooting #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/eMCnzvf4RJ — Beairshelle Edmé (@newsladyB) April 16, 2021

“She got shot on her left arm,” said Parminder Singh. “She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.