Monopoly Is (Finally) Updating the Community Chest Cards

Hasbro, Inc. has announced today that for the first time in its 85+ years, Monopoly will be changing all 16 of its Community Chest Cards. True to its longstanding history of inviting its fans to help make changes to the game, and during a time when community means more than ever before, Monopoly is asking consumers worldwide to determine the new cards by voting at MonopolyCommunityChest.com.

Covering topics like beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, there is no denying the Monopoly game’s Community Chest Cards are long overdue for a refresh. And, coming out of the tumultuous year of 2020, the term “community” has taken on a whole new meaning. Hasbro is counting on their fans to help reflect what community means in their real lives, into the Monopoly game, by voting for new cards like “Shop Local”, “Rescue A Puppy” or “Help Your Neighbors.”

To further show the Monopoly brand’s commitment to community, they will be hosting the first ever Monopoly Charity Classic with a $350,000 Community Chest fund up for grabs. Fans can tune in to this celebrity-filled game of Monopoly, being played in the spirit of helping communities, this Spring on YouTube. Four celebrities will play to win a portion of the Community Chest to be donated to the charity of their choice, empowering them to make a positive impact within their own community. During the game, players and viewers will be among the first to see some of the new Community Chest Cards voted into the game by fans.

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever,” said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We’re really excited to see what new cards get voted in!”

The updated Monopoly game with new, fan-voted Community Chest Cards will be available this Fall.