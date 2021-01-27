Sinclair Broadcasting Ends Eric Bolling’s Weekly Show

This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press . This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it is ending its “America This Week” show with Eric Bolling, which has been criticized for misstatements about the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinclair said the show, which has been sent to stations that the company owns in 81 markets across the country, will shut down after this week’s episode “as Eric has decided to pursue other professional opportunities.” The company did not elaborate, and Bolling, a former Fox News Channel personality, could not immediately be reached.

Bolling was sympathetic to former President Donald Trump, who occasionally appeared on “America This Week” for interviews.

One episode of “America This Week” was pulled from the air last July after Bolling featured an interview with a conspiracy theorist who suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci manufactured the virus that causes COVID and shipped it to China. There is no evidence to back up that theory.

In October, Bolling was reportedly edited by his bosses again after saying “it’s damn near certain this virus has to have been altered in a Chinese lab.”

He also said “closing down cities and economies and wearing your tube socks around your face hasn’t slowed the virus down,” despite evidence that wearing masks reduces the risks of transmission.

In December, Bolling was contradicted by a guest when he suggested that vaccines are not effective in preventing COVID-19, according to the liberal watchdog Media Matters for America. Bolling also discussed whether or not it was better for young people to be infected with the coronavirus and recover than to get the vaccine.

A Sinclair spokesman had no immediate comment on whether the coronavirus episodes had anything to do with the show’s end. “We wish Eric the best in his future endeavors,” the company said.

On Twitter, Bolling said that he was starting a podcast featuring “fun banter” between him and former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Are you 💯 drained from the political bloodsport news cycle?

How about a new podcast focused on fun banter between a HallOfFame Quarterback & a veteran tv host..talking everything from the GOAT QB to Schumer’s “erection” comment to Ben’s $20m home buy/breakup. #BollingWithFavre. pic.twitter.com/Adztkp7xzw — 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) January 23, 2021

He also tweeted on Tuesday that he had applied to the White House Correspondents Association for a pass to attend White House briefings by the Biden administration.