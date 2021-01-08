Graham Heckled by Trump Supporters at Airport

Supporters of President Donald Trump harangued Sen. Lindsey Graham, accusing the South Carolina Republican of being a “traitor” for laying blame on the Capitol Hill siege at the president’s feet.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)
Videos posted on Twitter show a crowd heckling Graham as he awaited a flight at Washington’s Reagan Airport. Graham is flanked by police officers.

One woman says he’s a “garbage human being.”

Graham has been one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters but said that he wouldn’t support fellow Republicans’ efforts to stall certification of Joe Biden’s victory. On the Senate floor, Graham said “count me out” of the effort, which failed.

Graham told reporters that Trump’s actions had been the “problem” in the Capitol Hill violence, calling the matter a “self-inflicted wound.”

Other GOP lawmakers who opposed the certification challenge, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, have also been harassed by Trump backers unwilling to accept the election’s results.