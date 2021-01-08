Graham Heckled by Trump Supporters at Airport

This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press . This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.

Supporters of President Donald Trump have harangued Sen. Lindsey Graham at an airport, accusing the South Carolina Republican of being a “traitor” for laying blame on the Capitol Hill siege at the president’s feet.

Videos posted on Twitter show a crowd heckling Graham as he awaited a flight at Washington’s Reagan Airport. Graham is flanked by police officers.

One woman says he’s a “garbage human being.”

"It's going to be like this forever, wherever you go, for the rest of your life… audit our vote you piece of shit." Trump supporters continue to harass Sen. Graham at Reagan airport this morning

Graham has been one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters but said that he wouldn’t support fellow Republicans’ efforts to stall certification of Joe Biden’s victory. On the Senate floor, Graham said “count me out” of the effort, which failed.

Graham told reporters that Trump’s actions had been the “problem” in the Capitol Hill violence, calling the matter a “self-inflicted wound.”

Other GOP lawmakers who opposed the certification challenge, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, have also been harassed by Trump backers unwilling to accept the election’s results.