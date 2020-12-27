Road near Nashville Closed over Another Suspicious Vehicle

This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press . This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have shut down a road east of Nashville after stopping a box truck that they said had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

UPDATE: White box truck was parked outside of Crossroads Market in Walter Hill “playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says. Driver stopped and detained along Hwy. 231 South in Wilson County. pic.twitter.com/o9IVbDoy6f — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 27, 2020

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says on Twitter that law enforcement officials had shut down a section of highway in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, on Sunday to investigate a white box truck parked on the side of the road. Authorities had sent out a robot to investigate the vehicle as officials stood far back, monitoring the situation.

Sheriff’s deputies in Rutherford and Wilson Counties are investigating a box truck parked at a store playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville. The driver was stopped by deputies and detained. Residents evacuated. Investigation active. — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) December 27, 2020

Sheriff’s officials said the truck had been playing the audio when it was parked at a convenience store around 10:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Market in Walter Hill. The driver left the parking lot and was pulled over by deputies in nearby Wilson County. Officials said the driver has been detained by law enforcement.

A Wilson County dispatcher said the road that was shut down was Murfreesboro Road between Cedar Forest Road and Richmond Shop Road.

This photo provided by Jimmy Corn shows the “suspicious vehicle,” which appears to be a white box truck. pic.twitter.com/8hugd44enw — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 27, 2020

Deputies said they had also evacuated residents in the area as they continued to investigate.

Before the RV blew up, it blared a recorded warning calling for people to evacuate, and then the 1964 song “Downtown” by Petula Clark. Sheriff’s officials did not specify what the box truck was playing.