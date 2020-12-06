Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive.
- Published 6 December 2020
This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press. This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.
“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.
Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.