Have Election-Related Protests Materialized?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two days after Election Day, protests across the United States are scattered, happening in places from Portland, Oregon and Seattle to Washington, D.C. There have also been some intense moments at some ballot-counting locations in Arizona and Michigan.

In New York, hundreds of people paraded past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, and in Chicago, demonstrators marched through downtown and along a street across the river from Trump Tower. Similar protests — sometimes about the election, sometimes about racial inequality — took place in at least a half-dozen cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and San Diego.

In Portland, demonstrators engaged in what authorities said was widespread violence downtown. Those protesters were demonstrating about a range of issues, including police brutality and the counting of the vote.

Here, Elizabeth Kennedy, deputy Washington bureau chief for The Associated Press, who is leading coverage of election-related protests, breaks down what AP journalists across the United States have been encountering.