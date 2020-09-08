Grave Mistake: ‘Casket’ Seen in River Turns Out to Be Dock

Image via Maryland Department of Natural Resources via AP

This article is republished here with permission from The Associated Press. This content is shared here because the topic may interest Snopes readers; it does not, however, represent the work of Snopes fact-checkers or editors.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.

A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.

The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.

Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.