Sanders Endorses Former Rival Biden for President

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Monday as he made a joint online appearance with the former vice president.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders added. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”