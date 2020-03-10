UN: China Air Quality Better Amid Outbreak

The head of the U.N. weather agency says decreased energy use due to the coronavirus is improving air quality in China and demonstrates the impact that human emissions are having.

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas made the comment at a U.N. briefing, where he showed satellite pictures of the much cleaner air quality over China on Jan. 30, 2020 compared to January 2019.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the virus is expected to be temporary while climate change will remain for decades and requires constant action.

He was responding to a question on the possibility of the global coronavirus outbreak cutting greenhouse gas emissions this year, with decreased energy use, planes grounded and international trade squeezed, and the effect on climate change as soon as the economy bounces back.

Guterres said they should not overestimate the fact that emissions have been reduced for some months.