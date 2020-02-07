‘I’m the Sheriff’: Detroit-Area Lawman Stops Phony Cop Car

The car had police-style bumpers, decals, lights, and even a fake radar on the dashboard, but that didn't fool a Michigan sheriff.

  • Published 7 February 2020
Image via Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP File

WATERFORD, Mich. (AP) — A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”

Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.

“He looks at me and says, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?’” Bouchard told WDIV-TV.

The man was arrested. Charges are pending.

“We want to know if anybody had been stopped by this vehicle,” the sheriff said.

Snopes.com
Since 1994
Help Supercharge Snopes For 2020

We have big plans. We need your help.

Become a member!