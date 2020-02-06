Box of Bear Cubs Bewilders Man at North Carolina Home

It was a bear-y baffling discovery in front of a North Carolina home.

Cornelius Williams returned home from the grocery store and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in his walkway, WTKR-TV reported.

It was dark outside, so Williams called authorities for help. A deputy approached the box, peered inside and to his surprise — he found two newborn bear cubs.

Williams wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are out of his paws now.

The bears were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for, news outlets reported.

