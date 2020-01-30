Kansas Residents Find Boa Constrictor in Living Room Couch

ROSE HILL, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters are looking for anyone who might be missing a boa constrictor after some Kansas residents found the 6-foot snake in their living room couch.

Police officers responding to a 911 call Monday from a resident in Rose Hill, a town about 20 miles southeast of Wichita, requested assistance from Butler County firefighters.

The Wichita Eagle reported deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, the department’s “snake charmer” wrangled the nonvenomous snake from the couch with the help of another firefighter.

The fire department said in a Facebook post that the residents have lived in the duplex for four years and never owned a snake.