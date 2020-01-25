Infamous Florida Easter Bunny Arrested After Hit-and-Run

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny was arrested and tried to use the costume to elude capture, authorities said.

Antoine McDonald became an overnight phenomenon when a video captured him fighting a man on the streets of Orlando last year.



Earlier this month, McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before fleeing the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The carport collapsed on top of the vehicle.

Deputies went to McDonald’s address and spotted a gray car driving away and found McDonald laying in the backseat of the car.

When a deputy went to arrest him, he denied it.

“I wasn’t in any crash. I’m the Orlando Easter bunny, Google it,” he said, according to an arrest report.

The <A HREF="https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/crime/os-ne-orlando-man-easter-bunny-costume-avoid-arrest-20200124-4lvrg7s66ze6tdf7q5eudydi2u-story.html" TARGETOrlando Sentinel reports authorities asked him to remove his costume before arresting him. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving with a suspended license and operating a motorcycle without a license.