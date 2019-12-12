UN Chief: Failure on Climate Will Mean Economic Disaster
Scientists say countries need to stop burning fossil fuels by 2050 at the latest to ensure global temperatures don’t rise more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit this century.
- Published 12 December 2019
MADRID (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries and companies to tackle climate change, saying failure to do so would mean “economic disaster.”
Speaking at the annual U.N. climate meeting in Madrid, Guterres said fears that measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions would decimate existing industries ignored the opportunities arising from the ‘green economy.’
“For too long, vested interests have peddled the false story that economic growth and tackling climate change are incompatible,” the U.N. chief said. “This is nonsense.”
“In fact, failing to tackle global heating is a sure-fire recipe for economic disaster,” Guterres added.
He cited a study showing that shifting to a low-carbon economy could create 65 million new jobs worldwide by 2030 and boost growth by $26 trillion dollars.
Scientists say countries need to stop burning fossil fuels by 2050 at the latest to ensure global temperatures don’t rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century.
“This transition needs to be done to benefit everybody,” he said. “And not doing this transition will only allow, as I said, the survival of the richest.”
His remarks came as negotiations in Madrid officially entered their final two days, with agreements on key issues still out of reach.
Vulnerable countries expressed outrage over Australia’s bid to hold onto piles of emissions vouchers left over from a now-discredited system that would allow it to meet its climate commitments without reducing pollution.
Talks to agree rules for global carbon markets and aid for poor countries already affected by climate change also made little progress.
The summit’s president, Chile’s Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt, urged delegates to find “no excuses for not reaching agreements” and added that the world’s “youth and women” were demanding action, “one that is equal to the historical challenge that we are facing.”
“I call on you to work together to be able to give a positive response tomorrow,” she said.
Overnight, the U.N. climate office said it would let dozens of observers who were expelled from the meeting back into the venue.
Some 100 people were escorted off site Wednesday after some staged an impromptu demonstration outside a hall where Guterres was speaking.
The protesters said they were angered by the slow pace of the talks and the apparent unwillingness of major greenhouse gas emitters to do more to curb global warming.
The U.N. climate office said Thursday that the protesters violated rules they had agreed to in advance to be accredited for the talks, including a prohibition on holding “unauthorized demonstrations.”
In a joint statement, representatives from the various groups said they would abide by the guidelines and seek permission before staging future protests.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes