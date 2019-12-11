Oink Oink, Cha-Ching: $3 Million Found in Barrels of Pork
Barrels of raw pork shoulder were riding fat in a tractor trailer pulled over by North Carolina deputies.
Published 11 December 2019
SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — Barrels of raw pork shoulder were riding fat in a tractor trailer pulled over by North Carolina deputies.
Approximately $3 million in cash was recovered from the barrels, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The driver of the tractor trailer was accused of failing to maintain his lane and impeding the flow of traffic on Interstate 85.
Deputies became suspicious of the truck when a K-9 alerted to the trailer, the post says. Deputies searched the tractor trailer and discovered the cash wrapped in plastic in the barrels.
The money is believed to have been obtained from drug sales throughout the region and was headed to Mexico, Sheriff Alan Norman said.
“It’s one of the largest U.S. currency seizures in Cleveland County history,” Norman told The Shelby Star.
The Department of Justice has been called to assist in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
