Fox Nation Host McHenry Sues, Alleging Harassment by Tyrus
The host of a Fox Nation streaming service program sued Fox News and her former co-host, alleging he sent her sexually explicit text messages as he harassed her.
- Published 10 December 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — The host of a Fox Nation streaming service program sued Fox News and her former co-host Tuesday, alleging he sent her sexually explicit text messages as he harassed her.
The Manhattan federal court lawsuit claimed Fox News retaliated against Britt McHenry after she complained by shunning her and excluding her from company events and shows. It seeks unspecified damages.
In a written statement, Fox News said, “McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation.”
Fox News added: “We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”
The lawsuit alleged that McHenry for months in 2018 was “crudely sexually harassed” by her co-host, former professional wrestler George Murdoch, also known as Tyrus, as they both worked on “Un-PC.” Murdoch was subsequently given his own Fox Nation program, “Nuff Said.”
The lawsuit said McHenry, of Arlington, Virginia, suffered humiliation, emotional anguish, derailment of her career and significant loss of economic opportunities.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes