Trump in Afghanistan for Surprise Thanksgiving Visit
President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving.
- Published 28 November 2019
BAGRAM AIR FIELD, Afghanistan (AP) — President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving.
Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground. Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.
The visit comes more than two months after Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.
And it comes at a pivotal moment in Trump’s presidency, with the impeachment inquiry moving quickly.
The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night — their first to an active conflict zone.
Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.
