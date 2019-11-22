President Trump Meets at WH with 22 College Champion Teams
President Donald Trump met with athletes and coaches from 22 collegiate national championship teams.
- Published 22 November 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met with athletes and coaches from 22 collegiate national championship teams.
The traditional honorary White House visit for champion college and pro sports teams has become a politically-loaded event in Trump’s presidency.
Some athletes, including members of the World Cup winning women’s national soccer team, have declined invitations. Others, like the NBA Golden State Warriors and the NFL Philadelphia Eagles, have been disinvited after players criticized the president. Others have warmly embraced Trump.
Trump, an avid golfer, spent a few moments with each team, but lingered a little bit longer with Stanford University’s men’s golf team. He invited all the champs to come take a peek at the Oval Office.
“So far, nobody’s turned that one down,” Trump joked.
