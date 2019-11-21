Boy Suspected of Using Remote Control Car to Smuggle Drugs
California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the boy was arrested near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.
Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.
Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms).
Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.
