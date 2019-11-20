Wanted Man Found Asleep in Store’s Bed Department
A wanted man was found asleep in a bed in a furniture store north of Stockholm.
- Published 20 November 2019
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden say a wanted man was found asleep in a bed in a furniture store north of Stockholm.
Police spokesman Tobias Ahlen says the staff at the Ikea store in Uppsala contacted the police after they found the 25-year-old sleeping in the bed department. They were not aware that he was wanted.
Ahlen said the officers found out that the man had stayed in the warehouse after closing. He was arrested for trespassing, and police then discovered that he was being sought for another, unspecified crime.
