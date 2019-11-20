Climate Activist’s Remarks Downplaying Holocaust Spark Anger
A prominent British climate change activist sparked anger after appearing to downplay the Holocaust in an interview with a German newspaper.
- Published 20 November 2019
BERLIN (AP) — A prominent British climate change activist sparked anger Wednesday after appearing to downplay the Holocaust in an interview with a German newspaper.
Roger Hallam, who co-founded the activist group Extinction Rebellion, told the German newspaper Die Zeit that the Nazis’ murder of 6 million Jews was merely one of many genocides.
In extracts from the interview released by Die Zeit on Wednesday, Hallam was quoted describing the Holocaust as “just another (expletive) in human history.”
The comments drew a swift rebuke from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who called the industrial-scale murder of Jews “uniquely inhuman.”
“We must always be aware of this to ensure: never again!” Maas wrote on Twitter.
The co-leader of Germany’s environmentalist Green Party, Robert Habeck, told the newspaper Bild that “there must be no place for anti-Semitism or downplaying of the Holocaust.”
Habeck urged Extinction Rebellion — known for its disruptive protests such as road blockades — to distance itself from Hallam.
The group’s German branch tweeted Thursday that “Roger has breached the principles of XR, which don’t tolerate anti-Semitism, and isn’t welcome any longer at XR Germany.”
The British branch later issued a statement also condemning Hallam’s comments “unreservedly.”
“Jewish people and many others are deeply wounded by the comments today,” it said, adding that internal conversations had begun about how to address the issue. “We stand by restorative outcomes as preferable, although in some cases exclusion is necessary,” the group said.
Hallam’s publisher in Germany, Ullstein, said it was stopping delivery of the German version of his book following the remarks.
Reacting to the widespread anger his comments caused, Hallam told British media that he fully acknowledged “the unimaginable suffering caused by the Nazi Holocaust” but accused rich countries of allowing genocide to happen again “on a far greater scale, and in plain sight” by failing to stop global warming.
“We are allowing our governments to willingly, and in full knowledge of science, engage in the genocide of our young people,” the British newspaper Daily Telegraph quoted Hallam as saying.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes