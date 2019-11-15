Measure Introduced in Ohio Would Ban Abortion Outright
A group of conservative lawmakers in Ohio has introduced a bill to outlaw abortion outright except to save the pregnant woman’s life.
- Published 15 November 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of conservative lawmakers in Ohio has introduced a bill to outlaw abortion outright except to save the pregnant woman’s life.
State Rep. Candice Keller, a Republican from Middletown, says the bill’s backers are tired of taking an incremental approach to ending abortion.
“The time for regulating evil and compromise is over,” she said in a statement. “The time has come to abolish abortion in its entirety and recognize that each individual has the inviolable and inalienable Right to Life.”
The legislation declares a fetus a person and would subject doctors who terminate pregnancies to potential murder charges.
The bill makes an exception for the life of the pregnant woman, saying a doctor would escape prosecution for performing “a surgery, before the unborn child is viable, for the sole purpose of treating the pregnant woman’s fatal condition.”
Ohio is among states that have passed restrictive abortion laws in recent years in hopes of sparking a legal challenge that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. Abortion opponents have been emboldened by the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“This has been the goal of the grassroots of the pro-life movement since the disastrous Roe decision of 1973,” stated Margie Christie, president of the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio.
But Ohio Right to Life, the state’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, was not involved in the latest effort and is neutral.
Abortion rights groups lined up to blast the bill, calling it medically dangerous and insulting to women.
“This is yet another attack on the sacred physician-patient relationship and on reproductive health care,” Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, said in a statement. “This extreme bill goes to outlandish levels to further restrict Ohioans’ decisions around health care and parenting.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes