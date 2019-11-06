Somali Who Was Target of Threats Wins US Municipal Election
The second-largest city in Maine, home to thousands of African newcomers, has elected a Somali American to its city council.
- Published 6 November 2019
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The second-largest city in Maine, home to thousands of African newcomers, has elected a Somali American to its city council.
Safiya Khalid, 23, soundly defeated a fellow Democrat on Tuesday for a seat on the Lewiston City Council in a campaign that was marred in the final days by racially charged attacks and threats that were fueled by social media.
Khalid said her victory is proof that “community organizers beat internet trolls.”
Much of the criticism originated outside of Maine. A photo of Khalid flipping off the camera when she was 15 and an audio recording of a local Democratic leader taunting her opponent were featured in the attacks.
Maine is the nation’s whitest state, but it’s home to a growing population of Africans who’ve fled their homeland.
Somalis began moving to Lewiston two decades ago in search of affordable housing after many settled in Portland. The city of 36,000, second in population in Maine only to Portland, is now home to more than 5,000 Africans.
Khalid, who was born in Somalia, told the Sun Journal newspaper that she aims to bring diversity to city government.
“My campaign was about pushing Lewiston to go forward, and to have an inclusive and diverse government,” she said.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes